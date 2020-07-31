WATCH: Nike releases powerful new ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ ad

Nike has never been afraid of pushing the boundaries and standing up for what they believe in. They are consistently on the pulse of society, releasing ads that are both topical and engaging.

This week, Nike released a new campaign, ‘You Can’t Stop Us’ that is to put it simply … incredibly cool. The Wieden + Kennedy team used repurposed footage alongside Pulse Films director Oscar Hudson to stitch together a message that is making quite a visual impact. The team researched over 4,000 sports actions sequences and selected 72 of them to combine into 36 amazing split screen moments.

Bravo, Nike. Bravo.

Watch the commercial below:

