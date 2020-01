If you’ve watched any Netflix in the last year, you might recognize Noah Centineo as the heartthrob from the hit film, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before!

With the release of the sequel, To All The Boys 2, Centineo of course is doing is due diligence and appearing on all the late night talk shows. And maybe he thought he was only going to promote the film, but clearly Fallon had other plans for their time together!

Watch as the two go head-to-head playing a game of “water war” with each other!