Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves return for a new rocking adventure in Bill & Ted Face the Music. Orion Pictures

Excellent! Totally! NEW TRAILER, DUDE!

This week, Orion Pictures released another trailer for Bill & Ted Face The Music which is still currently scheduled for release On Demand and in theaters September 1! In the new trailer, we’re given a few more plot details and we’re even introduced to Bill & Ted’s eerily similar daughters, Billie and Thea played by Brigette Lundy Paine and Samara Weaving.

Watch the trailer below: