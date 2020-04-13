WATCH: Our favorite sketches from the At-Home ‘Saturday Night Live’ episode

To be honest, we’re surprised it took NBC’s Saturday Night Live this long to figure out a way to bring the comedy each week. At first we thought, why not throw together a few “Best Of” episodes featuring our favorite SNL cast members to pass the time? But alas, that didn’t happen.

Either way, this weekend the long time sketch-comedy show made a comeback with a special “At-Home” episode with an at-home monologue by Tom Hanks! We’ve compiled some of our favorites sketches from the episode below:

Tom Hanks At-Home Monologue – Tom Hanks opens a special Saturday Night Live as host from his home, where he talks about recovering from COVID-19, does an “audience” Q&A and pays tribute to essential workers.



RBG Workout – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Kate McKinnon) invites people to join her workout at home.



How Low Will You Go? – Alex Burpee (Beck Bennett) hosts How Low Will You Go?, a dating show for sexy singles (Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Mikey Day, Pete Davidson, Kenan Thompson) getting out of coronavirus quarantine.



Zoom Call – A couple of receptionists (Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon) have a hard time when their company holds its first Zoom conference call while working from home in quarantine.



MasterClass Quarantine Edition – MasterClass advertises lessons about fashion from Timothée Chalamet, TikTok tutorials from JoJo Siwa and Carole Baskin (Chloe Fineman) teaching bike riding.



Middle-Aged Mutant Ninja Turtles – The Mutant Ninja Turtles aren’t teenagers anymore in an update of the animated series that shows how the superheroes face problems as middle-aged adults.



Quarantine QT – Ego Nwodim gets creative in her makeup tutorial after running low on supplies in quarantine.



Whatcha’ Cookin’ On – Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett call on Fred Armisen when they can’t figure out an idea for a sketch from their homes.

