WATCH: Our favorite sketches from this week’s SNL At-Home

Posted by: KS95 May 11, 2020 75 Views

Over the weekend, Saturday Night Live did another “at-home” episode to wrap up the season! It probably wasn’t how they wanted to put a bow on their season finale, but given the circumstances, we were happy.

Check out our favorite sketches from the show!

Kristen Wiig At-Home Monologue: Kristen Wiig opens the season finale of Saturday Night Live from her home, where she talks about celebrating Mother’s Day and performs a lullaby from her childhood.

Zoom Catch-Up: A couple (Martin Short, Heidi Gardner) catch up with their friends (Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Melissa Villaseñor, Beck Bennett) over Zoom after traveling to Italy to quarantine.

Hair Vlog: Hair vlogger PJ Charnt (Kristen Wiig) helps viewers (Aidy Bryant, Kenan Thompson) with their hair problems while showing memes from her friend Patty (Cecily Strong).

Dad Prank Video: A kid named Brandon records a video of himself pranking his dad (Mikey Day) during quarantine.

Beer Money: Kyle Mooney and his roommates find a treasure map, rob a bank and discover the value of friendship.

Eleanor’s House: Eleanor (Aidy Bryant), the main character of the children’s show Eleanor’s House, throws an imaginary birthday party.

Let Kids Drink: The cast of SNL and Josh Gad sing a song about letting your kids drink during quarantine.

Weekend Update Home Edition: Tina Fey on Mother’s Day: Tina Fey calls into Weekend Update to share how she’s handling quarantining during the pandemic and offer a special for prayer for mothers everywhere.

