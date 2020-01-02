WATCH: Paramount Pictures releases a full-length trailer for ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

Posted by: KS95 January 2, 2020 96 Views

A few weeks ago, we were teased with a 30 second clip from the upcoming film, A Quiet Place Part II, but it’s a new year and now we have a full-length trailer to digest.

Watch the trailer below:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

