This week, Wheel of Fortune had a special guest letter-turner and her name is Maggie Sajak!

The long standing game show, decided to keep things in the family when host Pat Sajak was out for a little recovery time after a recent surgery! As usual Vanna White took the lead and helped host the show, but with White in the host position, who would turn the letters. That’s when Maggie Sajak showed up to keep things in the family.

Watch as Maggie Sajak makes her Wheel of Fortune debut.