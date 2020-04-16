WATCH: Peacock streaming releases new ‘Saved by the Bell’ trailer

April 16, 2020

The popular 1990s high school sitcom ‘Saved by the Bell’ is getting the reboot/sequel treatment by NBC’s upcoming streaming service Peacock, which released the first teaser trailer this week.

Many people are calling the new ‘Saved by the Bell’ a “reboot” but is it really? Or is it more of a sequel or continuation of the previous series?

Either way, the trailer is here and ready for your to view below!

What do you think? Will you be tuning in or should the series be cancelled before it even begins?

BONUS: Find out why this new ‘Saved by the Bell’ is missing one key player!

