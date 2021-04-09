Watch Pentatonix throw a non-stop ’90s dance party

Pentatonix/RCA Records

We spent 2020 dancing to Dua Lipa‘s album Future Nostalgia. Now, Pentatonix is throwing it back to the ’90s, with a club-tastic medley that’s the perfect soundtrack for a six-minute dance party.

In their new video, the group, dressed in their best ’90s club styles, sings their way through an amazing 17 dance floor favorites a cappella style, including “Around the World (La La La La La),” the ATC song that Ava Max interpolates in her current hit, “My Head & My Heart.” O.K., it came out in 2000, but close enough.

Other smashes you’ll hear include Jennifer Lopez‘s “Waiting for Tonight,” Cher’s “Believe,” C+C Music Factory‘s “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” and, of course, “What Is Love” by Haddaway.

Part of the fun, is, of course, seeing how many songs you recognize, but here’s a handy list:

La Bouche, “Be My Lover”

Haddaway, “What Is Love”

ATC, “All Around the World”

Alice Deejay, “Better Off Alone”

C+C Music Factory, “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)”

Snap!, “Rhythm Is a Dancer”

Vengaboys, “Boom Boom Boom Boom”

Sonique, “It Feels So Good”

Cascada, “Every Time We Touch”

Eiffel 65, “Blue (Da Ba Dee)”

Robin S, “Show Me Love”

Jennifer Lopez, “Waiting for Tonight”

Ace of Base, “Beautiful Life”

Cher, “Believe”

Crystal Waters, “Gypsy Woman (La Da Dee La Da Da)”

CeCe Peniston, “Finally”

