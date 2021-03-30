Watch Post Malone get gunned down by Jason Statham in new trailer for 'Wrath of Man'

Noam Galai/Getty Images

If you’re a bad guy in a movie with action hero Jason Statham, there’s a good chance you’re not going to live to see the final credits. That’s what Post Malone apparently finds out the hard way, if the trailer for his new film can be believed.

In the trailer for Guy Ritchie‘s new movie Wrath of Man, Statham plays a new hire at a company that does armored truck security. When the truck that Statham’s guarding is attacked by would-be robbers, he unleashes heck on them.

About a minute into the trailer, Post is seen running out a warehouse, where he’s shot by Statham and goes down. He looks up to find the British actor looming over him, stepping on his arm, and the next thing we see is a close-up of Statham’s face, firing a gun point blank into the camera.

Wrath of Man, starring Josh Hartnett and Scott Eastwood, comes out May 7.

This is Post’s second acting role; he played a former convict in the 2020 Mark Wahlberg Netflix action comedy Spenser Confidential.





By Andrea Dresdale

