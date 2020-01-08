WATCH: Prince Charles posts a heartfelt videogram to Australians affected by bushfire crisis
The Australian bushfire crisis is all over social media, and even we are currently fine here in the United States, as a country we’ve had our fair share of fire crises. So, we can kind of relate to the tragedy happening in Australia.

However, in a rare appearance on video, Prince Charles (over in the UK) delivered a heartfelt message to those affected by the events. In the message, he even comments “I fear this is a hopelessly inadequate way of trying to get a message to all of you that both my wife and I are thinking of you so very much at such an incredibly difficult time and in such impossible and terrifying circumstances.”

The post includes a link to donate, and currently has over 30K likes. Fingers crossed those likes can translate to funds raised, but only time will tell.

Watch the video below:

