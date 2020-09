News bloopers are the best! Seriously, though. There’s something about watching a good news blooper that immediately puts a smile on your face.

This week, we present an 11-second video of Global News New Brunswick’s Shelley Steeves reporting on crops thriving in fields with proper irrigation. As Steeves is hard at work reporting from a field, she is completely unaware that the sprinkler system behind her oscillates, which eventually leads to her getting showered.

Watch the video below: