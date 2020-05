WATCH: Ryan Reynolds gifted seniors at his old high school free pizza in his commencement speech

Ryan Reynolds gave an inspiring speech to the Class of 2020 from his old high school in Vancouver, Canada and at the end, he gifted every student a free large pizza from his favorite local restaurant!

This is not the first charitable moment for Reynolds during this time. He and his wife Blake Lively donated $1 million to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the video below: