Every now and then, Saturday Night Live digs deep for a sketch and gives a nod to something hilarious and truly infamous. This week, with guest host Daniel Craig, the writers gave a glorious nod to the hilarious Patti LaBelle moment on The Tyra Show! Don’t remember? Here’s a lovely reminder …

Watch the original clip below:



In the SNL version, Ego Nwodim and Daniel Craig have a comical disagreement while host Aidy Bryants awkwardly watches nearby.

Watch the Saturday Night Live sketch below: