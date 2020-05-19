WATCH: ‘Saturday Night Live’ promotes all the enticing features of “your house” in new digital exclusive sketch

Posted by: KS95 May 19, 2020

Let’s just say it … summer vacations are pretty much cancelled. Unless your vacation was a long drive to absolutely nowhere and back, we’ll all be enjoying the luxurious accommodations of our current residence.

Saturday Night Live took this idea and ran with it when they released a new digital exclusive sketch, “Your House Promo!” The hilarious commercial sketch “promotes all the enticing features your house offers while you have nowhere else to go during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Watch the promo video below:

