WATCH: Schitt’s Creek releases an official trailer for Moira’s film, ‘The Crowening’

If you’re a fan of Schitt’s Creek, then you’re probably no stranger to hearing about Moira’s film, The Crownening headed to Interflix streaming platform.

Leave it to Schitt’s Creek to take things to the next level by actually releasing a trailer for the film on the fictional Interflix Twitter account!

Watch the trailer below: