United States’ Serena Williams sits with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., as they look on during a Fed Cup qualifying tennis match Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Everett, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

This week, tennis superstar Serena Williams shared a video on social media of her and her daughter, Olympia having a “Beauty and the Beast” sing-a-long in full costume!

Watch the video below: