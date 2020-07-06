WATCH: Seth Rogan stars opposite himself in ‘An American Pickle’ trailer

In a new trailer for HBO Max’s new comedy, An American Pickle, Seth Rogen finds himself playing opposite himself, and doing a pretty great job at it.

The movie is based on the short story, Sell Out by Simon Rich, which was originally published in the New Yorker back in 2013. It follows Herschel Greenbaum (played by Rogen) an immigrant who comes to America to pursue his dreams, but somehow falls into a giant vat of pickles, and is preserved by the brine.

100 years later, Greenbaum comes comes to in present-day Brooklyn, where he meets his great-grandson, Ben Greenbaum (also played by Rogen) and the two attempt to bond.

Watch the trailer below:

