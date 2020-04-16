WATCH: Sky Candy Studios released a drone video of an empty Minneapolis during quarantine

Posted by: KS95 April 16, 2020 154 Views

Yesterday (April 15), Sky Candy Studios released a drone video showing the empty streets of Minneapolis during quarantine. We’ve seen footage from other cities, but there’s something different when it’s your own hometown.

Watch the video below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
