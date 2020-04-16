WATCH: Sky Candy Studios released a drone video of an empty Minneapolis during quarantine

Yesterday (April 15), Sky Candy Studios released a drone video showing the empty streets of Minneapolis during quarantine. We’ve seen footage from other cities, but there’s something different when it’s your own hometown.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Empty streets/empty seats Shot with and edited by @jaybyrdfilms Music by Maxence Cyrin . . . #meetmpls #meetminneapolis #capturemn #captureminnesota #mnproud #mnvikings #timberwolves #mntwins #stayhome #shelterinplace #quarentine #kare11 #covid #mnphotographer #minneapolismiracle @captureminnesota @meetminneapolis @captureminneapolis @minnesota.usa @cityofminneapolis @minneapolis_city @targetcentermn @usbankstadium @targetfield @kstptv @wcco @fox9 @kare11 @jacobfrey1