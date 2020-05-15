WATCH: SNL releases new “digital exclusive” sketches from quarantine!

Posted by: KS95 May 15, 2020 29 Views

This week, Saturday Night Live released a few “digital exclusive” sketches on their YouTube page; including a sketch that involves the increasingly popular online Animal Crossing game!

Watch the new sketches below:

Animal Crossing: Melissa Villaseñor and Mikey Day FaceTime while playing Animal Crossing.

Neighbors: Two neighbors (Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett) have a social distancing conversation that takes a weird turn.

Momming with Denise: A mommy blogger (Ego Nwodim) shares an update about how she’s coping with quarantining with her kids.

The Last Dance: In a trailer for The Last Dance, Andrea Kremer (Chloe Fineman), Steve Kerr (Mikey Day), David Aldridge (Chris Redd) and Kim Jong-un (Bowen Yang) talk about Jerry Krause, Dennis Rodman, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

