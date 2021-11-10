Watch ‘SNL’ star Pete Davidson diss Nick, Kevin & Joe in first clip from Netflix’s ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

Courtesy Netflix

We’ve got our first look at the upcoming Netflix special Jonas Brothers Family Roast, and it’s none other than Pete Davidson who’s delivering the sick burns to Nick, Kevin and Joe in the preview clip.

Host Kenan Thompson asks his fellow SNL star, “So, you’re a fan?” To which Pete replies, “Oh, I’m a huge fan. I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I’m at the grocery store.”

Pete adds we should “show some respect” because “Nick’s a legit actor now” — and then delivers the zinger: “He’s won everything from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award!”

Next, Pete mentions that Nick had a hit called “Jealous” — “though it would’ve been way more believable if Kevin was singing it.”

Jonas Brothers Family Roast streams on Netflix November 23. In addition to previously announced guests Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh and Jack Whitehall, all three JoBros’ wives have been added to the lineup: Priyana Chopra Jonas, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas.

In addition, Nick’s former The Voice co-star Blake Shelton will be on hand to offer even more insults.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.