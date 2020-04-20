WATCH: Some of our favorite moments from “One World: Together At Home.”

Over the weekend, musicians from around the globe connected virtually for the “One World. Together At Home” concert! The two-hour TV special — organized by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 pandemic response — featured entertainers performing emotional ballads and uplifting tunes, while repeatedly thanking those on the front lines, along with interviews with medical professionals.

Take a look at some of our favorite performances from the evening!

Lizzo performs “A Change Is Gonna Come”



Taylor Swift performs “Soon You’ll Get Better”



John Legend and Sam Smith perform “Stand By Me”



Lady Gaga performs “Smile”



Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes perform “What A Wonderful World”



Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, John Legend perform “The Prayer”



For more performances, head over to Global Citizen’s YouTube page!