WATCH: Some of our favorites from the ‘Disney Family Singalong Volume II’

Posted by: KS95 May 11, 2020

Last night, our friends over at KSTP (and ABC) aired the ‘Disney Family Singalong Volume II’ for families to enjoy together! And while there were a multitude of performances, we’ve put together some of our favorites from the evening!

John Legend and Jennifer Hudson perform “Beauty and the Beast”

Katy Perry performs “Baby Mine” with her poodle, Nugget

Chloe x Halle and Anika Noni Rose perform ‘Almost There’

Derek and Julianne Hough and Hayley Erbert dance to ‘Mary Poppins’

Keke Palmer and ‘Dancing with the Stars’ perform ‘Zero To Hero’

Idina Menzel and Ben Platt perform ‘A Whole New World’

