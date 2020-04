WATCH: Some of our favorites from the ‘Disney Family Singalong’

Last night, our friends over at KSTP (and ABC) aired the ‘Disney Family Singalong’ for families to enjoy together! And while there were a multitude of performances, we’ve put together some of our favorites from the evening!

Watch below:

Ariana Grande – “I Won’t Say I’m In Love”



Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert featuring Julianne Hough – “Be Our Guest”



Josh Gad, Luke Evans and Alan Menken – “Gaston”



Little Big Town – “A Spoonful of Sugar”



BONUS: Just because we love the TikTok Tenors