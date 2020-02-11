WATCH: The Acapop! KIDS perform a Kelly Clarkson medley for Kelly!

We’re admittedly late to the party on this one, but have you heard the Acapop! KIDS?!

They are a kids a cappella group created by Scott Hoying (Pentatonix), and last week they made their television debut performing a medley of Kelly Clarkson’s greatest hits on … wait for it … The Kelly Clarkson Show!

Prepare to be blown away. Seriously.

Watch their performance below:
Scott Hoying from Pentatonix introduces his kids a cappella group, Acapop! KIDS, in their debut television performance. Little does Kelly Clarkson know, their performance is a medley featuring her biggest hits.

