WATCH: The cast of the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ film play Family Feud

The film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters this week, and this week the entire primary cast joined Jimmy Kimmel on his show to play a friendly little game of Family Feud!

The put J.J. Abrams, Daisy Ridley, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, and Naomi Ackie against Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Keri Russell, Kelly Marie Tran, and … Chewbacca!

Who do you think will win … the “Walkerskys” or the “Vadersteins?”

Watch the game below: