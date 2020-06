The “Hamilton” marquee at the Richard Rogers Theatre on Saturday, July 9, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

If you were one of the people fighting for a ticket to see ‘Hamilton” but found yourself on the unsuccessful side of things … guess what? ‘Hamilton’ will be available on Disney+ on July 3!

The “movie,” which is a filmed version of the stage show released the first official trailer over the weekend and debuts in just under two weeks!

Watch the trailer below: