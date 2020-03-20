WATCH: The new ‘Carpool Karaoke’ trailer features the kids from ‘Stranger Things’

Posted by: KS95 March 20, 2020

In the trailer above for Apple TV’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series, the kids from Stranger Things … Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will) and Sadie Sink (Max) hop in the car and engage in some classic teen activities like singing and mind-reading!

The episode was filmed back in 2019, when things were glorious. So even though it’s less than a year ago, it has a sense of innocence and nostalgia.

Watch the trailer below:

