WATCH: The new Charlie Kaufman film, ‘i’m thinking of ending things’ comes to Netflix

If you’re a fan of Charlie Kaufman films, you know that feeling of slight anxiety you get while watching and the immediate existential crisis you suffer from when it’s over … right? Right.

That being said, today (August 6) Netflix released an official trailer for the new Kaufman film, i’m thinking of ending things, hitting the streaming platform on September 4th. The films stars Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, Toni Collette and David Thewlis and revolves around a woman experiencing misgivings about her new boyfriend as she joins him on a road trip to meet his parents at their remote farm.

We’ve only watched the trailer and already, we feel uncomfortable and desperate to know more. Watch the trailer below:



Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Jessie Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Jesse Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Toni Collette) and father (David Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world.