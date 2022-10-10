Watch the new trailer for Apple TV+ doc ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’

AppleTV+

In honor of World Mental Health Day on Monday, Selena Gomez has shared the trailer for her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.

The Apple TV+ documentary follows Selena over six years, detailing her mental and physical health struggles as she deals with lupus, anxiety and depression. In the two-and-a-half-minute trailer, we see both the glamorous side of Selena’s life — onstage and at big events — and her more vulnerable side, where she’s crying in a hospital, visiting childhood friends, or becoming emotional when she talks about how she never feels “good enough.”

In a voiceover, the singer and actress says, “Just be who you are, Selena. No one cares about what you’re doing. It’s about who I am, being okay with where I am. I am grateful to be alive.”

We also hear a snippet of a song in which Selena sings, “My mind and me/we don’t get along sometimes/It gets hard to breathe/but I wouldn’t change my life.”

The doc is directed by Alek Keshishian, who was behind the iconic 1991 documentary Madonna: Truth or Dare, and who also helmed Selena’s clip for “Hands to Myself.” It has its world premiere at Hollywood’s AFI Fest on November 2, and will then premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 4.

