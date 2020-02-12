WATCH: The official trailer for Wes Anderson’s new film, ‘The French Dispatch’

There’s something about a Wes Anderson film that ALWAYS brings together the most epic/random cast of characters … and definitely one of the Wilson brothers! Earlier today (February 12), Searchlight Pictures released the official trailer for Anderson’s newest film, The French Dispatch!
It’s eccentric. It’s slightly awkward. And quintessentially Anderson!
Watch the trailer below:
THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.