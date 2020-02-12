WATCH: The official trailer for Wes Anderson’s new film, ‘The French Dispatch’

WATCH: The official trailer for Wes Anderson’s new film, ‘The French Dispatch’

Posted by: KS95 February 12, 2020 0 Views

There’s something about a Wes Anderson film that ALWAYS brings together the most epic/random cast of characters … and definitely one of the Wilson brothers! Earlier today (February 12), Searchlight Pictures released the official trailer for Anderson’s newest film, The French Dispatch!

It’s eccentric. It’s slightly awkward. And quintessentially Anderson!

Watch the trailer below:

THE FRENCH DISPATCH brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city. It stars Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothée Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Jeffrey Wright, Mathieu Amalric, Stephen Park, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only