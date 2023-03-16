Watch the trailer for Lewis Capaldi’s new documentary, ‘How I’m Feeling Now’

Courtesy Netflix

Apparently, Lewis Capaldi once called his mom to come pick him up after a one-night stand because he was having a panic attack. That’s just one of the things we learn in the trailer for Lewis’ new documentary, How I’m Feeling Now, hitting Netflix on April 5.

The trailer shows how Lewis’ mental health deteriorated due to the pressure of having to follow up his super-successful debut album.

“I think I’ve never been more insecure in my life as I am now, and I think that’s got worse the more successful I’ve got,” Lewis says in the trailer. “There’s that tension all the time. The clock’s ticking … my anxiety is out of control.”

“I feel like I’m in a race against the clock to get my mental health in order,” he says. “Other people are depending on me to get better, and I know that I can.”

The comment about the one-night stand comes from his mom at the end of the trailer. “That’s not a story that needs to be told,” says Lewis.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Lewis says he’s “wildly nervous” about the movie coming out, adding, “The whole film became way more intimate than I’d ever imagined so it feels like a particularly vulnerable position to be in.”

He also reveals the title of the film is named after a song he wrote about his mental health; the song arrives on Friday. He writes that in the past five years “there have been some extremely low points, and that’s what this song is about.”

And Lewis being Lewis, he concludes that he probably won’t make another movie anytime soon because “having a camera crew with you everywhere you go makes you look like a d*** and is quite simply f****** stupid.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

