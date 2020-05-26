WATCH: This 3-minute Rube Goldberg machine will have you mesmerized

Did you ever make a Rube Goldberg machine in school? You know … one of those indirect and highly complex machines designed to perform a simple tasks? Does that ring a bell?
If not, you can watch this very elaborate and hilariously complicated Rube Goldberg machine designed to make a trick shot. Sit back and relax because once you hit play, you’re in it for the next 3:19 seconds!
“This video was filmed in one take, meaning there are absolutely no hidden cuts or edits,” reads the description from Creezy. “The machine took a month to build and another month to successfully work, so please share this with anyone who needs some entertainment during these strange times!”