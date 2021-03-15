[WATCH] This Cleaning Video is CRAZY!

A professional cleaner has shared videos of a house with over 20 years worth of cigarette smoke stains and what the cleaning process looks like.

The clips, shared on Duranda Rose’s TikTok, show the interiors stained orange and yellow, and a carpet covered in burns.

The first video, captioned ‘Never seen anything like this!!!!’ shows the extent of the damage to walls, the kitchen floor and living room carpet, with cleaned patches revealing the color the surfaces are supposed to be.

Durandra has since shared follow-up videos documenting the cleaning process as it continued.

One shows a hand cleaning the side of a severely stained fridge, with a sponge wiping away the murky orange to reveal yet another white surface.

Another clip, captioned ‘How did this place not burn down!!’, takes a closer look at the badly burned and disco loured carpet.

The videos have been seen by millions of people, with the first one amassing 2.4 million likes and over 38,000 comments.

Those who commented have shared their horror, with one writing: ‘Bruh they living in a cigarette’, while someone else said: ‘I would just throw the whole house away.’