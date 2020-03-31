WATCH: This Grandpa/Granddaughter Social Distance Dance Off Is Too Cute!
IMAGE: Sherrie Neely/Facebook

WATCH: This Grandpa/Granddaughter Social Distance Dance Off Is Too Cute!

Posted by: KS95 March 31, 2020 15 Views

Social distancing has taken a toll on all of us. As adults, many of us are used to the idea of not spending as much time with our parents and/or grandparents. But for 6-year-old, Kira spending time away from her grandpa was extra tough. And sure, they only live across the street from her and her immediate family, but out of respect they have decided to keep their distance.

Then creativity struck, when grandpa Marvin came up with a brilliant idea. The two were filmed having a social distance dance off by Sherrie (Mother/Daughter) to the Jackson 5’s hit song, “ABC!”

Watch the adorable video below:

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only