WATCH: This Grandpa/Granddaughter Social Distance Dance Off Is Too Cute!

Social distancing has taken a toll on all of us. As adults, many of us are used to the idea of not spending as much time with our parents and/or grandparents. But for 6-year-old, Kira spending time away from her grandpa was extra tough. And sure, they only live across the street from her and her immediate family, but out of respect they have decided to keep their distance.

Then creativity struck, when grandpa Marvin came up with a brilliant idea. The two were filmed having a social distance dance off by Sherrie (Mother/Daughter) to the Jackson 5’s hit song, “ABC!”

Watch the adorable video below:

