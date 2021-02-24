[WATCH] This Minnesota Company Wants You to NEVER Change your Underwear

Photo Cred:HercLéon

If you hate to do laundry, there is a Minnesota company named HercLeon that has what you need. They make “the world’s cleanest clothing” and that includes underwear! An innovative self-cleaning undergarment that can be worn daily for weeks, even months, without becoming smelly.

It’s all because of a material called HercFiber which continuously destroys all bacteria and stays clean without needing a wash. All you have to do is let the underwear “air out” for a bit after wearing it, and you can safely put it on again the next day. HercFiber is made with a blend of Bamboo, Eucalyptus, Beechwood, and Copper fibers. The copper is anti-infection, antibacterial, and also “stabilizes and heals” the skin, so when it’s weaved into the underwear, it slows the growth of bacteria and eliminates it.

The company founder came up with the idea of self-cleaning clothing while on a trip in Iceland. He packed only a backpack of clothing and realized that it wasn’t going to be enough, because some clothes started to smell bad after one wear. So he came up with this solution.

They make a product for Crisco:

Jax Sheets, a bed sheet designed for men. (Why for men?) On average, single men under the age of 30 only wash their bed sheets every three months. This single statistic was gross and inspiring to the founder because he remembers being in college and rarely washing his bed sheets! Eww.