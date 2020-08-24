WATCH: TikTok user reveals laundry life hack that might save you some money!

TikToker @sir_tyler_wright_the_1st shared the hack in his first TikTok video. “This has saved me hundreds of dollars, and I hope it helps you out as well,” he wrote in the caption. The hack has nine steps, but it’s much simpler than it sounds. First, you need to fill a bucket with warm water. Add a tablespoon of any conditioner to the bucket, and mix around as best as you can. Put the shrunken garment into the bucket, and let it soak for 30 minutes. Remove the garment, and rinse out the conditioner with water from a sink. This is where a little muscle comes in: Stretch the garment out by pulling on it until you feel it is close to its original size. Let it hang dry, and then put it on to confirm the hack’s success