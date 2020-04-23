WATCH: Tom Holland surprises Jimmy Kimmel’s son on his 3rd birthday

Posted by: KS95 April 23, 2020 127 Views

Being a kid and having a birthday during this quarantine is probably the worst. Wait … let’s rephrase that, being ANYONE that has a birthday during this quarantine is DEFINITELY the worst.

That being said, Tom Holland was able to surprise Jimmy Kimmel’s son on his 3rd birthday. Holland immediately transformed into his superhero alter ego, Peter Parker/Spiderman and sang to a very shy Billy.

The video is completely adorable, and suddenly Peter Parker jumps up the ranks on our list of favorite superheroes!

Watch the clip below:

