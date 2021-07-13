Watch trailer for Halsey’s “theatrical experience” promoting new album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Lucas Garrido

Halsey is bringing her new album to a theater near you.

The singer and director Colin Tilley have created an hour-long “film experience” set to the music of If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, due out August 27. Tickets will go on sale August 3 for IMAX showings of the film. The other cities and theaters will be announced soon.

The trailer for the film is out now, and comes with a warning that it includes scenes of a graphic nature and is intended for mature audiences.

It features Halsey playing a variety of different women — or perhaps they’re the same woman in different stages of her life — in what looks like the 1700s or 1800s. There are various scenes of sex, death, pregnancy and birth, with Halsey wearing some very spooky makeup.

“This woman will not go quietly,” we hear a male voice say, as Halsey sings a song with the repeated refrain, “All of this is temporary.”

“This film is about the lifelong social labyrinth of sexuality and birth,” reads a message in the beginning. “The greatest horror stories never told were buried with the bodies of those who died in that labyrinth.”

As previously reported, the album — for which Halsey wrote all the songs — is produced by Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy-winning composers and musicians Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor, who are also members of Nine Inch Nails.

