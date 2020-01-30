WATCH: Two brothers spent 8 years recreating ‘Toy Story 3’ IRL shot-for-shot!

If you loved Toy Story 3, then you will love this post…

Eight years ago, two brothers (Morgan and Mason McGrew) wanted to honor a movie they both loved. They worked tirelessly to create a shot-for-shot recreation of Toy Story 3, in real life. The following is an hour and 40-minute-long product of all their hard work.

Watch below and prepare to re-feel all the feels!



Toy Story 3 In Real Life is a fan-made shot-for-shot recreation of Pixar’s Toy Story 3. The project was produced by brothers Morgan and Mason McGrew.