WATCH: UCLA gymnast nails her floor routine to Beyonce mashup!

UCLA gymnast, Nia Dennis is going viral after ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING her floor routine during a competition! Dennis scored a VERY IMPRESSIVE 9.975 for the routine at UCLA’s dual meet against Utah this past Sunday, which also happened to land on her birthday!
Watch the routine below and prepare to be blown away!
A homecoming performance that would make @Beyonce proud! @DennisNia made us lose our breath with her 9.975 on floor exercise last weekend in Pauley.
Who else is crazy in love with her routine? 😍 pic.twitter.com/XE4VvTrZOK
— UCLA Gymnastics (@uclagymnastics) February 28, 2020