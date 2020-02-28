WATCH: UCLA gymnast nails her floor routine to Beyonce mashup!

Posted by: KS95 February 28, 2020

UCLA gymnast, Nia Dennis is going viral after ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING her floor routine during a competition! Dennis scored a VERY IMPRESSIVE 9.975 for the routine at UCLA’s dual meet against Utah this past Sunday, which also happened to land on her birthday!

Watch the routine below and prepare to be blown away!

