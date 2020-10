Imagine aimlessly hiking along only to suddenly find yourself face to face with a cougar. Now imagine spending 6-minutes trying to get away from the animal!

That’s what happened to a man in Utah and not only did he spend 6 VERY LONG minutes trying to get a way, but he also managed to capture the entire incident on his phone.

Watch the video below:



A man’s terrifying encounter with a cougar on a hiking trail in Utah has gone viral after he managed to record a six-minute video of the incident.