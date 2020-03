WATCH: Walt Disney Studios release a new trailer for ‘Jungle Cruise’ starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

The “Jungle Cruise” attraction has been a long time staple of the Disney Parks, and now Walt Disney Studios has decided to expand on that by creating a full-length film!

The movie stars Dwayne Johnson as the charismatic riverboat captain (AKA the skipper) and Emily Blunt as a determined explorer on a research mission!

Watch the trailer below: