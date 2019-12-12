WATCH: Warner Bros. releases an official trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony award-winning show, ‘In The Heights’

People might not know this, but long before Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda won a Tony award for a little show called, In The Heights! And now that Tony award-winning show is being made into a film!

Check out the teaser trailer below:

From the creator of “Hamilton” and director of “Crazy Rich Asians” comes the movie event of Summer 2020. Get ready… #InTheHeightsMovie trailer drops mañana! pic.twitter.com/dqLwHO8tRQ — In The Heights Movie (@intheheights) December 11, 2019

Watch the full-length trailer below:

