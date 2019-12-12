WATCH: Warner Bros. releases an official trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony award-winning show, ‘In The Heights’

People might not know this, but long before Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda won a Tony award for a little show called, In The Heights! And now that Tony award-winning show is being made into a film!

Check out the teaser trailer below:

Watch the full-length trailer below:

