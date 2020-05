WATCH: Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams perform “Volcano Man” from their upcoming film, ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’

This weekend, Netflix UK & Ireland released a teaser for the upcoming film, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga which features Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. In the teaser for the film, the two perform their song, “Volcano Man!”

Watch the video below:



Lars Erickssong (okay, it’s actually Will Ferrell) and Sigrit Ericksdottir (and yes, that is Rachel McAdams) perform “Volcano Man” from the new film EUROVISION SONG CONTEST: THE STORY OF FIRE SAGA debuting on Netflix June 26.