WATCH: Will Ferrell is the latest celebrity victim of the YouTube series, ‘Hot Ones’

With Will Ferrell there really is no middle ground … you either love him or hate him. It’s just that simple. On a recent episode of the YouTube series, Hot Ones we find Ferrell doing his best to choke down spicy wings while maintaining all his Will Ferrell hilarity.
Watch below:
Will Ferrell is a comedy icon with a storied career in TV and film that span decades. He stars alongside fellow comedic legend Julia Louis-Dreyfuss in the new film Downhill, in theaters now. But how is he with spicy food? Find out as he takes on the wings of death with host Sean Evans in an especially improvisational Hot Ones (fun fact: JLD was hoping to join but was too under the weather). Along the way, Ferrell shares behind-the-scenes stories from beloved movies like Anchorman and Old School, discusses the origins of his famous Harry Caray impersonation on Saturday Night Live, and expresses sincere shock that Seinfeld and Friends fans don’t always get along.