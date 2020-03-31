WATCH: Will Ferrell’s hand washing tutorial is very um … Will Ferrell

There are a lot of hand washing tutorials out there right now. Why? Because it’s important and just about every celebrity has decided this is the easiest and quickest way to give back to the community right now. That and posting a video/selfie in their gigantic homes saying, “we can all do this … stay home!”

But we digress. Will Ferrell joined James Corden for the Late Late Show Homefest special, and delivered his own hand-washing tutorial. It’s very unique and full of enthusiasm and passion.

Watch the video below:

