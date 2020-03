Here’s something we never thought we would see … a man on Twitter (via @ladbible) is going viral for eating his spaghetti with a fork and scissors!

Yes. You read that correctly.

The man is seen first twirling his spaghetti with a fork and then cutting the excess spaghetti with a pair of scissors before eating his bite. It’s all a little bizarre and we have so many questions, but the main one being … WHHHHHHHHYYYY?

Watch the video below: