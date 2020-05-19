WATCH: YouTube duo “The Slow Mo Guys” record cat movements in slow motion

WATCH: YouTube duo “The Slow Mo Guys” record cat movements in slow motion

Posted by: KS95 May 19, 2020 76 Views

Are you a cat lover? Do you ever just sit quietly and watch your cat exist? They are so strange, mysterious and never seem to love us, but yet we love them!

This week, the YouTube duo “The Slow Mo Guys” didn’t appear as a duo. Instead we got 1/2 of the team — we got Gav and his cat, Smee!

Gav recorded several of Smee’s catlike actions including; sprinting, jumping and diving for us to enjoy in slow motion.

Watch the video below:

Gav films Smee the cat sprint, jump and dive around in slow motion with some overly jolly royalty-free music playing in the background. What have we learned today? Cats don’t always land on their feet. Warning, this video features time travel. Stay safe, wear a mask, stay indoors n’ that.

About KS95

KS95 plays Today’s Variety…from 2k to Today! With songs from artists like Maroon 5, P!nk, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and more. Crisco, Dez & Ryan make you laugh in the morning and Staci & Hutch keep you company on the ride home.
© KSTP-FM, LLC.
This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Contact Us | Public EEO File | Online Public File | Terms of Use
Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Contest Rules | Do Not Sell My Info - CA Resident Only