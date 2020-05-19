WATCH: YouTube duo “The Slow Mo Guys” record cat movements in slow motion

Are you a cat lover? Do you ever just sit quietly and watch your cat exist? They are so strange, mysterious and never seem to love us, but yet we love them!

This week, the YouTube duo “The Slow Mo Guys” didn’t appear as a duo. Instead we got 1/2 of the team — we got Gav and his cat, Smee!

Gav recorded several of Smee’s catlike actions including; sprinting, jumping and diving for us to enjoy in slow motion.

Watch the video below:

