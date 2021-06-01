Watermelon Sugar palette: Is Harry Styles launching a beauty brand?

JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty Images

Move over, Rihanna: Harry Styles may soon be launching his own beauty brand.

Newsweek reports that the Vogue cover boy has filed paperwork in the U.K. incorporating a company called Pleased As Holding, with himself and longtime associate Emma Spring as directors. The paperwork listed the “nature of business” as “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics.”

Considering Harry’s current status as a fashion icon, it’s not surprising he’d want to follow in the footsteps of stars like Rihanna and Lady Gaga in launching a beauty brand. In fact, given Harry’s love for blurring gender lines when it comes to his clothing, it also wouldn’t be surprising if he launched a unisex makeup line. After all, according to the New York Times, makeup for men is definitely a thing these days.

Lately, Harry’s been in the U.K. filming his upcoming movie My Policeman, in which he plays Tom, a gay policeman in 1950s Britain. Tom marries Marion, played by The Crown‘s Emma Corrin, despite the fact that he’s in love with a museum curator named Patrick, played by David Dawson.

